Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 22,406,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 10,835,202 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

