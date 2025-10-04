JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $43.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. The trade was a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $24,428,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,917,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,656,625.48. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 885,984 shares of company stock worth $34,180,811. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $205,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 170.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,439,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.