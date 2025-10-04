Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $22.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.1429.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $916,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 360,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

