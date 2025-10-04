Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 12,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

