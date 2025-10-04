Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Critical Survey

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. and ARKO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. $23.36 billion 1.34 $2.17 billion N/A N/A ARKO $8.73 billion 0.06 $20.84 million $0.08 56.13

Volatility & Risk

Henkel AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ARKO.

Henkel AG & Co. has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKO has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. and ARKO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. N/A N/A N/A ARKO 0.18% 5.50% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Henkel AG & Co. and ARKO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. 0 2 1 2 3.00 ARKO 1 2 1 2 2.67

ARKO has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 58.69%. Given ARKO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of ARKO shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ARKO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ARKO pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ARKO pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

ARKO beats Henkel AG & Co. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

