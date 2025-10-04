Head-To-Head Analysis: Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceva has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Ceva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems -9.00% 2.09% 1.36% Ceva -9.48% -3.04% -2.64%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $725.01 million 7.23 -$73.01 million ($0.37) -76.54 Ceva $106.94 million 6.26 -$8.79 million ($0.42) -66.71

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Ceva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ceva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Ceva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ceva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and Ceva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 1 2 8 0 2.64 Ceva 1 0 5 0 2.67

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $36.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Ceva has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Ceva.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Ceva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company’s wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves’ Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves’ Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company’s application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

