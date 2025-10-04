HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $242,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,465.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 377.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

