HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.