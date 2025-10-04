HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $83,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.94.

Carvana Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $376.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.64 and a 200 day moving average of $309.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total value of $3,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 103,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,171,496.19. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.14, for a total transaction of $390,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,976,161.82. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,066 shares of company stock valued at $827,792,454 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

