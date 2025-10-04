Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 115,665 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.