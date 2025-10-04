Greenleaf Trust Has $410,000 Stake in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 713.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $7,506,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5%

FHN stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.