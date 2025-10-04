Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

