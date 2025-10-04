Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

