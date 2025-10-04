Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) vs. Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Foot Locker and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker 2 12 2 0 2.00 Canada Goose 2 3 4 1 2.40

Foot Locker currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.20%. Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Foot Locker.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker $7.99 billion 0.29 $12.00 million ($4.03) -5.96 Canada Goose $969.08 million 1.46 $68.13 million $0.34 42.99

This table compares Foot Locker and Canada Goose”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canada Goose has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foot Locker. Foot Locker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Foot Locker and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker -4.90% 2.92% 1.20% Canada Goose 3.48% 19.85% 5.79%

Volatility & Risk

Foot Locker has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Foot Locker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Foot Locker on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company also provides its products under the WSS brand, an athletic-inspired retailer; and atmos brand, a digitally led culturally connected brand featuring sneakers and apparel. It offers its products through physical stores, various e-commerce sites, and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Venator Group, Inc. and changed its name to Foot Locker, Inc. in November 2001. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.