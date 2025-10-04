e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.