DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Holdings Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

DD opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

