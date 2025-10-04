DA Davidson Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $110.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.75. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $107.23.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,530,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,518,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77,522 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 852,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 845,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.