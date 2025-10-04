Critical Comparison: United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and United Dominion Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 10 8 0 2.24 United Dominion Realty Trust 0 12 4 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $161.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $43.81, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given United Dominion Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Dominion Realty Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and United Dominion Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.98% 9.35% 4.84% United Dominion Realty Trust 7.81% 4.11% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and United Dominion Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.19 billion 7.31 $527.54 million $4.86 28.15 United Dominion Realty Trust $1.67 billion 7.21 $89.58 million $0.38 95.75

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than United Dominion Realty Trust. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Dominion Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Dominion Realty Trust pays out 452.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats United Dominion Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

