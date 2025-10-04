Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,932.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 210,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 500,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

