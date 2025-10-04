Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $403.30 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

