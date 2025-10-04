CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Critical Analysis

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and CDT Environmental Technology Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $270.71 million 0.12 -$15.06 million ($1.21) -1.29 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.28 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quest Resource.

Quest Resource has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -4.73, suggesting that its stock price is 573% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 2 2 0 0 1.50 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Quest Resource currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -9.34% -13.12% -3.98% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quest Resource beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

