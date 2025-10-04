Capital One Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $379.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.25 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

