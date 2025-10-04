Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 533.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWKN. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

