Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Trading 1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.90. 273,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 222,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.