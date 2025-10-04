Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Trading 1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.90. 273,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 222,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 110,225.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading

