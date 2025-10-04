Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $40.90

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $233,153.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 334,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,565.85. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 2,283 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $76,914.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,970.31. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,263,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,017,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 360,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 14.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

