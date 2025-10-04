Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $11.93

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.9286.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $13,413,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $914,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,285.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 294,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

