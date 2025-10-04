Brokerages Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $45.08

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.0833.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Price Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4,834.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Articles

