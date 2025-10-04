Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Price Target at C$77.33

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cfra Research raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

In related news, insider Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.07, for a total value of C$1,126,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 359,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,980,943.74. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE GIL opened at C$85.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$52.77 and a 12 month high of C$85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

