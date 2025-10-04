Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Target Price at $112.38

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.3750.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Loop Capital raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.3%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWST opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.