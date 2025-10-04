Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIREF opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

