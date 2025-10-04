BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Receives $48.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.