Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $24.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNTC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 0.9%

BNTC opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.41. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.67 and a quick ratio of 54.67.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.