Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Basf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASFY

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.07. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Basf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.