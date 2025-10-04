Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

