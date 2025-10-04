Barclays Boosts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,350.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,328.33.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,314.48 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,486.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,272.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,186.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,003,415,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

