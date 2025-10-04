AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.73. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 1,790,836 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.78.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

