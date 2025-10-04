Analyzing Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 2.21 -$11.91 million ($0.55) -16.33 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $85.28 million 1.76 $9.38 million $0.94 15.30

Profitability

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -12.49% -3.45% -0.55% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 10.83% 7.10% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

