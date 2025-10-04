Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Price Target at $78.83

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.8333.

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

