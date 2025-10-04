Analysts Set Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) PT at $21.75

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $576.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 1,585.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 421.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 39,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.