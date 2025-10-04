Analysts Set GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) PT at $104.13

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.1250.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other GeneDx news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $4,846,565.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,053.20. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $1,275,556.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,789.66. This represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 564,869 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,628 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 22,194.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100,146 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 150.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,365.20 and a beta of 1.98. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

