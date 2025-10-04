Analysts Set Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target at $5.00

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 35.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 330.9% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,431 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 72.39% and a negative net margin of 18.43%.The company had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

