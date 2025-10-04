Analysts Set Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target at $5.00

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
NASDAQ CNTY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 72.39% and a negative net margin of 18.43%.The company had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
