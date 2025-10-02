Western Financial Corp CA Buys 38 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

