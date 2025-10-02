Spirepoint Private Client LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

