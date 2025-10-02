Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

