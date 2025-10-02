LVW Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.45. The stock has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

