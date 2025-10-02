Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $471,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average is $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

