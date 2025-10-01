Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZVRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

In other news, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,200. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,032 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 740,584 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 649,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

