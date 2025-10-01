WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WILD opened at C$1.97 on Monday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30. The company has a market cap of C$418.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.06.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program.

