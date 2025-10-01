WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.
WildBrain Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WILD opened at C$1.97 on Monday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30. The company has a market cap of C$418.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.06.
WildBrain Company Profile
