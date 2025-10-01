Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $125.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $116.79 and last traded at $116.20, with a volume of 1784096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.88.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $28,557.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

