Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $197.70 and last traded at $197.71. Approximately 8,280,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,742,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.22.

Specifically, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,371 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $4,355,837.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,150,989.18. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $4,273,662.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 243,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,729,623. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.21, for a total value of $4,490,085.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 238,520 shares in the company, valued at $50,139,289.20. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have commented on VST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.20 and its 200 day moving average is $168.77.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $209,149,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 280.6% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,876,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,390,000 after buying an additional 913,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

